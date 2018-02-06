Colts have three interviews lined up

Getty Images

Very few suspected that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would spurn the Colts and stay in New England. To their credit, the Colts were among the very few.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Colts were concerned that McDaniels may decide not to take the head-coaching job. As a result, the Colts have prepared for this contingency.

The Colts have three candidates lined up to be interviewed with the vacancy within the next 24-48 hours.

The finalists previously were McDaniels and former Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel. Vrabel, however, isn’t available; he took the head coaching job in Tennessee last month.