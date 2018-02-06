Colts make it official on Josh McDaniels

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 6, 2018, 11:04 AM EST
After some initial uncertainty, the Colts have officially found their new head coach.

The team announced that Josh McDaniels was, in fact, was taking the job. He’ll be introduced at a press conference Wednesday.

Whether there was ever any cold feet on his part, or hesitation surrounding the future with the Patriots, he’s theirs now. (I mean, unless he pulls a Belichick-Jets move).

Of course, this was #asexpected since before the Super Bowl, since he went through a “second interview” with owner Jim Irsay and General Manager Chris Ballard.

But as the last coach to be hired this cycle, he’s going to have to hustle to fill a staff since many of the chairs are already occupied.

  1. Good luck on that hire. While I will root for him because I like competitive teams in the NFL, I am still not over his time in Denver, and the general failure of the so-called coaching tree out of NE (It’s been an abject failure). I am also not sure Luck ever truly comes back and if he does, to what? Jay Cutler like turnover numbers? Add in Irsay and I think it is going to be a lot of interesting reading coming up.

  2. He has a good offensive mind, but reminds me a little of Lane Kiffin. Let’s hope he’s matured since his time in Denver.

  3. We will see what happens with him and Patricia. The BB coaching tree isn’t exactly littered with success stories. How he handles Luck will be the key obviously. They need to upgrade the line and D. So many things to do and passed on what I saw with Denver in his tenure, I have my doubts. Still, look at the Eagles. 2 years ago they were a joke and the hire of Peterson was met with a collective eye roll from Eagles Nation. So…..

  5. Patriots-Broncos-Rams-Patriots and now Colts. Good luck, when are owners going to realize its Belacheat not his assistants. Oh. I forgot it’s Irsay.

  6. The AFC South is going to be one of the toughest divisions next season. And this probably won’t be a popular opinion, but I think the AFC in general will be pretty tough. Every team will be better than last year, even the Browns (you can’t get much worse than 0-16). I honestly think you can make a case for any AFC team making the playoffs except the Browns (note that I said making the playoffs, not winning the Super Bowl).

  7. reddzen says:
    February 6, 2018 at 11:11 am
