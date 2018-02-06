Colts make it official on Josh McDaniels

Getty Images

After some initial uncertainty, the Colts have officially found their new head coach.

The team announced that Josh McDaniels was, in fact, was taking the job. He’ll be introduced at a press conference Wednesday.

Whether there was ever any cold feet on his part, or hesitation surrounding the future with the Patriots, he’s theirs now. (I mean, unless he pulls a Belichick-Jets move).

Of course, this was #asexpected since before the Super Bowl, since he went through a “second interview” with owner Jim Irsay and General Manager Chris Ballard.

But as the last coach to be hired this cycle, he’s going to have to hustle to fill a staff since many of the chairs are already occupied.