Colts set to hire Mike Phair as defensive line coach

The Colts have finally made it official with Josh McDaniels and that means they can start to officially add assistant coaches to McDaniels’ staff in Indianapolis.

There had already been word of two assistants that would be part of the staff and Albert Breer of SI.com reports that contracts are done with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo.

Breer also reports that the Colts have a deal in place with Mike Phair as their defensive line coach. Phair spent the last three years as the defensive line coach at the University of Illinois, where he worked under Lovie Smith. Phair also worked under Smith with the Buccaneers in 2014 and with the Bears in the same capacity. He spent time as a scout and coach with the Seahawks before moving on to Chicago.

Another former Seahawks assistant coach could also be joining the staff. Former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is reportedly a top candidate to be offensive coordinator in Indianapolis.