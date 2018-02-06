David Amerson set to visit Bears

Getty Images

Cornerback David Amerson got cut by the Raiders on Monday, which means he’s free to sign with another team right away.

Amerson isn’t waiting to take advantage of that opportunity. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Amerson is set to visit with the Bears on Wednesday.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy came to Chicago from Kansas City, so he’s seen a lot of Amerson on tape and on the field over the last few years while preparing for matchups with the Raiders.

He didn’t see quite as much of Amerson in 2017 as he missed 10 games while dealing with a foot injury. He started 33 games overall in his three years with Oakland.

Prince Amukamara and Kyle Fuller played the most snaps at cornerback for Chicago in 2017, but both are set for free agency so the team could have a very different look at the position whether Amerson signs or not.