Ex-NFL players Shane Matthews, Monty Grow face prison for fraud conspiracy

Getty Images

Former NFL players Shane Matthews and Monty Grow are facing prison time for participating in a conspiracy that fraudulently took $20 million from a program providing health care for military members, veterans and their families.

Grow was the ringleader of the operation and faces up to 20 years in prison for the conspiracy. Matthews pleaded guilty one count of causing a drug to be misbranded and was sentenced to three months in prison.

Matthews played quarterback for the in Chicago, Carolina, Washington, Cincinnati, Buffalo and Miami. He started 22 games in his NFL career. Grow played briefly for the Chiefs and Jaguars.

Matthews and Grow were teammates at Florida in the early 1990s.