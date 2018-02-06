Jerry Jones screaming into his pillow about the Eagles

Posted by Josh Alper on February 6, 2018, 2:49 PM EST
Getty Images

The NFC East became the first division in the NFL with four teams that have won the Super Bowl when the Eagles beat the Patriots last Sunday, but divisional pride probably didn’t make Cowboys owner Jerry Jones feel any better.

Jones was in Minneapolis for NFL Honors on Saturday night and was asked about the Eagles playing in the Super Bowl the next day.

“The muffled voice you have been hearing his me screaming in my pillow over not being here and seeing Philadelphia,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

It’s not the first time that Jones has used pillow screaming to describe his feeling about not being in the Super Bowl. Given the divisional animosity with the Eagles, things might be going even further this time. The Cowboys were the darlings of the division with a pair of rookies leading the way in 2016, but the Eagles ensured that they enjoyed a brief run in that position.

Jones described himself as “uncomfortable” about the state of affairs and that he “naturally” looks to change in the face of falling short, although that didn’t mean major changes to the coaching staff this offseason.

“The intent was to do as much as we could from within,” Jones said. “We wanted to have a lot of change, but keep the consistency with the coordinators. We are finishing up like we designed it from my perspective.”

The Cowboys have a new special teams coach and five new position coaches. They filled half those positions with outside hires and are still looking for a tight ends coach after, per Hill, former Titans quarterbacks coach Jason Michael turned down the job.

Whoever gets the job is unlikely to upset the balance of power too much, but Jones’ pillows won’t be getting a rest until Dallas does find a way to pull that off.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Jerry Jones screaming into his pillow about the Eagles

  5. As a Cowboys fan, I’d like to speak for Cowboys supporters all over the world. Jerry, hold the pillow tighter to your face and for a longer period of time.

  11. If he liked being in Super Bowls so much, he shouldn’t have fired the guy who carried him there over 20 years ago.

    Ego, ego, ego. He only wants his team to win if HE can be the one getting the hype and glory for it. Otherwise, he’d rather just get rich and undermine the more qualified football minds he hires to “run” his team so he can feel like an important big shot.

    Jerrys bronzed bust cracking that stupid smirk inside the Hall of Fame is the biggest joke in Canton.

  14. Hahaha it makes me all warm and fuzzy inside to know that Dr. Jones is haunted by the fact that the Eagles just won the super bowl, not his trio of golden boys Dak, Zeke, and Dez. I’m sure we don’t need to remind him that it was in fact, the backup B.D.N behind center. What a great feeling! What a great time for The City of Brotherly Love. What a wonderful time for the Iggles organization and their entire fan base! No Boo Birds here! What a difference a coaching staff makes when you have leaders whom not only are aggressive and plan well, but also one who has the entire team behind them! That locker room believes in and loves Doug, Jimmy, Frankie,and the others. They respect the coaches and play their hearts out for them. This is definitely a team without any “I’s” in it. They have proven through all of the adversity that they love each other and this is about that group all together as one. Not any single player. The fact that the RB room is as tight as they are along with Duece, and you don’t see one guy being “the guy”. Same goes for the WR room. This isn’t a Diva Dez group. This is all about the team. The D has a deep rotation and all of these guys are equal to each other in that group. This 2017-18 Eagles Team is really one of the best, if not THE best built group in the league. No drama in the locker room. No social media. It is about them as brothers. Starts at the top with Howie putting it together and continues down with the coaches and assistants. And it’s all held together by these players who understand what this team is about. Most deserved championship team in the history of the game,and they are only getting started. Great things to come in the future.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!