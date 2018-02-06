Jim Irsay paying for funerals of Edwin Jackson, Uber driver

AP

Colts owner Jim Irsay will pay for the funerals of linebacker Edwin Jackson and Jackson’s Uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe, Mike Wells of ESPN reports.

Jackson and Monroe were killed after being hit by a drunk driver while standing on the side of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

Manuel Orrego-Savala, who is suspected in the collision, has a 2005 conviction for driving under the influence in Redwood City, Califoria, according to the Indianapolis Star. Orrego-Savala, 37, had a blood-alcohol level of .239 percent, or nearly three times the legal limit, according to the newspaper.