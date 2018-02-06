Jim Irsay paying for funerals of Edwin Jackson, Uber driver

Posted by Charean Williams on February 6, 2018, 7:01 PM EST
Colts owner Jim Irsay will pay for the funerals of linebacker Edwin Jackson and Jackson’s Uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe, Mike Wells of ESPN reports.

Jackson and Monroe were killed after being hit by a drunk driver while standing on the side of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

Manuel Orrego-Savala, who is suspected in the collision, has a 2005 conviction for driving under the influence in Redwood City, Califoria, according to the Indianapolis Star. Orrego-Savala, 37, had a blood-alcohol level of .239 percent, or nearly three times the legal limit, according to the newspaper.

14 responses to “Jim Irsay paying for funerals of Edwin Jackson, Uber driver

  9. mcnabbster says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:30 pm
    No mention of suspect being an illegal immigrant
    You’re not looking very hard.
    They guy IS illegal. Deported twice. No drivers license. Drunk.
    Man, this diversity is some great stuff!

  10. To think, that could have been Irsay. How many times has he driven intoxicated. Wake up call? Still, good of him to cover expenses. Shame a young man is dead. I can’t stand drunk drivers. Were it up to me every one of them would serve a mandatory 10 year minimum sentence. Losers!

  11. Why don’t you tell the entire story about how he is an illegal who has been deported twice? Not that it won’t make the story any less tragic but maybe this would have been prevented if we had any type of enforcement in our immigration system.

  14. mrbiggstuff says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:52 pm
    Guess most of you prefer your drunk drivers to be American

    Yes! In fact that would be preferable. Since there wasn’t a legal US resident at that place, at that time, who was driving drunk, those two men would still be alive. That is definitely preferable to what actually happened!

  15. Not that it won’t make the story any less tragic but maybe this would have been prevented if we had any type of enforcement in our immigration system.
    Plenty of americans drive drunk and kill people every day. I’m no advocate of illegal immigration but it’s sad to see you right wingers immediately jump on this and politicize it. The guy paying for the funerals easily could’ve been behind the wheel, then what would you say?

