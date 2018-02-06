Josh McDaniels spurns Colts, will stay with Patriots

Getty Images

The Colts announced today that they had hired Josh McDaniels to be their next head coach. One problem: McDaniels still hasn’t announced that he’s taking the job.

And that’s because McDaniels is not taking the job.

McDaniels has decided to stay with the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

That’s being passed along as stunning news, but it really shouldn’t be. PFT reported on Super Bowl Sunday that there was significant chatter among people in the know that McDaniels might turn down the Colts job. And McDaniels has repeatedly refused to confirm that he’s taking the job, despite the many reporters asking him Colts-related questions before and after the Super Bowl.

McDaniels failed in his first stint as a head coach with the Broncos, and he surely wants to make sure he finds the right fit for his next head-coaching job. It wouldn’t be surprising if McDaniels thinks his best bet is to stay in New England until Bill Belichick is ready to retire, and become the next head coach of the Patriots.