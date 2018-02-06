Malcolm Butler denies breaking curfew, “ridiculous activities”

Posted by Josh Alper on February 6, 2018, 4:28 PM EST
Getty Images

Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler responded to a report that a curfew violation was involved in the team’s decision to bench him for Super Bowl LII.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported it was part of a “perfect storm” of issues including an early-week illness and a poor week of practice. Butler took issue with the curfew portion of that and any other talk of off-field misbehavior in a lengthy statement posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday, however.

“During my four-year career with [the] Patriots I have always given everything I have to play at a high level, and would never do anything to hurt my teams’ chances of winning a game, including this year’s Super Bowl where I visited with my family every night. During Super Bowl week I never attended any concert, missed curfew, or participated [in] any of the ridiculous activities being reported. They are not only false, but hurtful, to me and my family.”

Butler also apologized for cursing in comments to a reporter after the game and otherwise sounded like he was saying farewell to the Patriots. He thanked Robert Kraft, the Kraft family and Patriots coaches for the opportunity to play for the team and thanked his teammates for helping him experience a lot of winning before turning to what’s next.

“Although I wish I could have contributed more to help my team win, I have to get ready for the next opportunity. Moving forward I will do what I have always done to work hard, and prepare for next season to be the best I can be on and off the field.”

Butler is set for unrestricted free agency in March after wrapping up his fourth NFL season on the bench against the Eagles.

Permalink 45 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

45 responses to “Malcolm Butler denies breaking curfew, “ridiculous activities”

  4. if Rapoport says it, you can be assured that it’s messaging from the team/league to put their slant on it.

    This is Belichick’s way of trying to cover up for his stupid, prideful decision.

    Once Butler clears Boston airspace, the real story will come out.

  5. Tom Brady, it is reported, “liked” this post on his Instagram account.

    Bill? Hello? Can you speak into the mic? I didn’t catch your reply….

    …tbd….

  8. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported it was part of a “perfect storm” of issues including an early-week illness and a poor week of practice. Butler took issue with the curfew portion of that and any other talk of off-field misbehavior in a lengthy statement posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday, however.

    ___________________

    leaving out the tidbit about a Rick Ross concert he supposedly attended. Poor reporting on Ian’s part.

  12. I don’t care what Butler did. Bill finally crossed a line by benching our best tackling corner before the Super Bowl in favor of Bademosi/Richards. Bill’s ego and rigidness finally reached critical mass, and it probably the Patriots the Super Bowl.

  15. Thank Malcolm for great effort, tenacious competition and that amazing, unforgettable play against Seattle. Thanks Bill, for guiding and building this historical dynasty.
    In Bill We Trust. Onto 2018

  16. vikings2102 says:
    Upgrade in Minnesota behind Rhodes and Waynes. #JustSayin
    _____________________________________________________________________

    Playing for the Vikings is definitely not an upgrade. Justsayin….

  18. Rob Ninkovich, Dorsett, Browner, Hightower, Brady… and even Blount… “liked” Malcolm Butler’s post.

    I’m sure that’s just a coincidence.

  19. Butler should take it out on his buddy Browner who was the one spreading the “ rumor” while defending him. BB and any Patriot player did not say anything about the “ rumor”.

  20. We have no idea what went down. I’ll put my stock in the coach who’s delivered 5 Lombardis so far. If you follow the Pats, he has always laid down his law, not sure why people are shocked here, other than it was done at the Super Bowl.

    Reports starting to bubble about a really bad practice week, yelling and arguing with the coaches, matchup decisions not favoring Butler, etc. Its not like he’s been all world this year, so I won’t be completely shocked if this is all due to a pure football decision that his play wasn’t going to be as good as Rowe in Belichick’s eyes.

  21. Didn’t care which team won Sunday, but with the way that game went you only had to stop one of those 3rd and longs and whoever did that would have won. Hard to believe that Butler couldn’t have at least broke up ONE of those passes or tackled ONCE behind the first-down lines…and it cost them #6.

  22. If he’d missed a curfew or broken any other rules he’d have been inactive for the game. They were trying to send a message by having him be active but refusing to play him. Except it blew up in their faces as they gave up 41 points and a million yards.

  23. Iggles 52 New England 28
    Iggles 41 New England 33
    Pretty dang close if I must say myself !

  24. BB totally blew the game by benching Butler. Even in his down year, he was slightly better than Gilmore and miles better than Bademosi and the other scrub out there.

    Lying and saying he didn’t fit packages is like not having Randy Moss on the field because some packages have more emphasis on slot production. And even if that nonsense was believable, that would make sense for a couple plays here or a drive there as you mess with coverages to see what works.

    As a Patriots fan, this should cost BB his job. Any coach that reaches those levels of tyranny have become way more powerful than the position should allow. Too bad it will take Kraft to can him as he’s absorbed the GM position over the years.

    Congrats to the Eagles but if Butler is on the field the entire game, at least one blown tackle is made, one pass is deflected(or picked), one receiver is jammed too hard to get off the line and subsequent catch prevented. It probably turns a TD into nothing somewhere in the game or at worst, turns a TD into 3 instead. Now Brady has a totally different mindset in the last 5 mins of the 4th.

    I’ll say again, as a Patriots fan we DEMAND perfection with TB12 under center and our coach cost us a Super Bowl! Time to move on to someone else.

  26. {That statement doesn’t sound at all like it was written by an agent trying to keep his client’s free agent price from plummeting.}

    ***please note the sarcasm brackets.

  27. Belichick is evil if he allowed all those rumors to fester and not defend the kids character…if this was solely a football decision he would have, this seems more personal and BB is still sour how Malcolm handled the contract situation last summer…karma has a way of makes things equal….

  28. Patriots lost without him. They would have lost with him. What’s the big deal? Quit whining. Go Eagles!

  31. If the reports of a divided locker room are true, teammates “liking” social media posts backing Butler, this could be a huge blow to Belichick. I just cannot believe he would hurt his team’s chances of winning the Super Bowl for some petty issue. Butler is not the greatest, but he was definitely a better option than Bademosi on a slot receiver. Baffling.

  33. There was a melt down all right . Maybe Bill was like dad after a long road trip and he just snapped.

  34. if he ACTUALLY showed up to the hotel drunk and high on thursday as reported, he is an idiot. However, Bill sticks to his guns. This time…..im a little bewildered.

  35. Perhaps league owners decided to punish NE after discovering their stooge in the league replay office throwing games their way all season. Ordering NE to sit Butler in the SB seems like a way to handle matters privately but in a meaningful way.

  36. mrkbuilders says:
    February 6, 2018 at 4:48 pm
    BB totally blew the game by benching Butler. Even in his down year, he was slightly better than Gilmore
    =====
    If by slightly better you really mean nowhere near as good then you would be correct.

  40. The lack of talent on the Pats defense wouldn’t have changed a ton more with Butler. Good not great CB that will most definitely get over paid this off season. Gilmore outplayed him all year long. That should tell you all you need to know.

  41. With TB12 liking the post Butler made it sure does look like there might be a power struggle inside the Patriots.

    It seems BB and Tommy along with other Pats players might no longer be on the same page. It makes you wonder if at least some of the reports of some tension there might be just the least bit true. Your starting QB shouldn’t be taking sides against the coach.

  43. Even Napoleon got too bigg for his britches. As the Bible say, “prode commeth before a fall”. So it may have happened to Bill

  44. Good thing Patricia had his back. On the other hand I guess its hard to stand up to Darth Vader.

  45. I see his agent explained to him that he needed to clean that up and fast. That is all his statement was. I am sorry. I am no BB fan (Eagles fan here) but I can’t see him doing something like that without a very good reason.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!