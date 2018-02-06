Nevada casinos took in $159 million in Super Bowl bets

Getty Images

As the Supreme Court considers opening up sports betting in the other states, Nevada’s numbers show just how lucrative sports betting can be.

Nevada casinos took $158.58 million worth of Super Bowl LII bets, which is the most for any Super Bowl ever, according to ESPN.

The amount bet legally in Nevada is dwarfed by the amount bet illegally all across the country with bookies and in pools. The American Gaming Association estimates that all Super Bowl betting across America totals around $4.76 billion.

The NFL opposes legalizing sports gambling outside Nevada, but if the NBA gets its way and legalized sports gambling opens up a world where sports leagues get 1 percent of the action, the NFL certainly wouldn’t turn that money down. If that $4.76 billion in Super Bowl betting were all done in a legal, regulated fashion, the NFL would make an extra $47.6 million off the Super Bowl.