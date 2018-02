Getty Images

The NFL saw 51 torn ACLs this season, according to ACL Recovery Club.

It is the most since 2013 when the NFL had 63 players tear an ACL. It is three more than last season.

Of course, like every year, the ACL club includes some big names.

Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz, Jack Conklin, Bryan Bulaga, Jason Peters, Malik Hooker, Dalvin Cook, Julian Edelman and Ryan Tannehill are among those who are in various stages of rehab. Watson posted video of himself running on a treadmill Monday.