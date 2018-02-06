NFL invites 326 players to NFL Scouting Combine

Getty Images

The Super Bowl is in the books, which means that the 2017 season is now officially in the rearview mirror.

One of the first bits of business involved with the 2018 season is the Scouting Combine, which will be held in Indianapolis from February 27-March 5. Players will work out and meet with teams as the pre-draft process begins to heat up ahead of April’s draft in Dallas.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that 326 players have been invited to participate in this year’s combine. Not all of those players will be picked as the draft doesn’t have that many selections and there are usually players who don’t get the combine nod that find their way into the draft through Pro Day workouts or other avenues.

There are 19 quarterbacks headed to Indy, including Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson. Some may opt to hold off on full workouts until later in the process, but the interviews and meetings will be just as important given the kind of commitment teams would be making by drafting them at the top of the first round.

Offensive linemen, running backs and specialists will be the first players to arrive and go through workouts, which we’ll cover as thoroughly on these pages as we do everything else in the NFL.