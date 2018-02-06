Nick Foles: Don’t be afraid to fail; failure is part of life

Getty Images

Everyone knows Nick Foles‘ story by now. He didn’t have it easy on his way to becoming Super Bowl MVP.

Foles talked about failure in his MVP press conference Monday, and the quote is trending on Twitter today.

“I think the big thing is don’t be afraid to fail,” Foles said. “I think in our society today — Instagram and Twitter — it’s a highlight reel. It’s all the good things, and then when you look at it, you think like, ‘Wow.’ When you have a rough day or your life’s not as good as that, you’re failing. Failure’s a part of life. That’s a part of building character and growing. Like without failure, who would you be? I wouldn’t be up here if I hadn’t fallen thousands of times, made mistakes. We all are human. We all have weaknesses. And I think throughout this, just being able to share that and be transparent, I know when I listen to people speak and they share their weaknesses, I’m listening, because I can resonate. So I’m not perfect. I’m not Superman. I might be in the NFL, and we might’ve just won the Super Bowl, but hey, we still have daily struggles. I still have daily struggles. But that’s where my faith comes in; that’s where my family comes in. And I think when you look at a struggle in your life, just know that that’s just an opportunity for your character to grow.”

The quote might put him in the sports quote Hall of Fame.