O’Shea, Flores the favorites to take over in New England

February 6, 2018
For the Patriots, the message remains to “do your job.” And if that job is done well enough, a better job is looming.

That’s why the leading candidates to replace offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia come from within the walls of Gillette Stadium. On the offensive side, receivers coach Chad O’Shea has emerged as the favorite. Assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplisnki was regarded as having an outside shot at replacing McDaniels (who also served as quarterbacks coach); amid reports that Schuplinski is heading to Indy with McDaniels, O’Shea becomes the top candidate.

Defensively, it has been presumed that linebackers coach Brian Flores will take the next step. Last week, talk emerged of coach Bill Belichick interviewing Ohio State assistant Greg Schiano for the job. The current thinking is that, if Schiano joins the team, he’d have a different position — possibly assistant head coach and de facto defensive coordinator in waiting.

Regardless of how it plays out, the Patriots will be replacing both coordinators for the first time since 2004, when Charlie Weis left for Notre Dame and Romeo Crennel became the new coach in Cleveland.

  1. Reminder to Pats fan:

    Brett Favre had a great season at 40, arguably MVP level. The last moment of his greatness was before Tracy Porter intercepted him in the NFC Championship game. And then at 41…The Cliff introduced himself.

    Tom Brady had a great season at 40, and was MVP. The last moment of his greatness at least for this year was just before he fumbled with 2 minutes left in the Super Bowl. And then at 41…. well we will find out.

    Nobody beats Father time. NOBODY.

    Enjoy what’s left Pats fan. If the AFC Least can figure things out the end is coming a lot sooner than you think for your run as an NFL heavyweight.

  4. Pats fan 10 years ago: LOLZ at Peyton fans! Stats are for losers! One and dones!

    Pats fan today: Brady was awesome! He lost but YARDS! STATS!

    Hilarious.

  7. Braz says:
    February 6, 2018 at 2:03 pm
    Hilarious is right
    Brady has 5. (The most by any QB)

    And I bet you cant proved 1 comment from a pats fan saying, “he lost but yards stats”

    And last I checked , Manning is still the king of the “ one and done”

    —————————
    Tell that to the same Braz who admitted 8 minutes earlier: “Tom Brady had a great season at 40, and was MVP.”

  11. @BRAZ

    Brett Favre doesn’t even come close in terms of preparation and maintaining/caring for his body. Tom is more durable, stronger, and a smarter player at 40 then he was in his 20’s.

    We (logical Pats fans) are very well aware of the fact that the end is near. Anyone who claims that we think he’s playing at an elite level until he’s 45 is just crazy. With that being said, the guy just lit up a top-5 defense in the Super Bowl (!!!) and lost solely because the defense was atrocious (that’s being kind).

    Please. That’s all I’m hearing about everywhere – that Brady had some incredible game on Sunday and oh did you know he threw for 500 yards? Sure he lost but he was awesome! (no he wasn’t) He threw for 500 yards! Most yards evah in a Super Bowl! He isn’t to blame it’s the defense’s fault I tell ya! It was Belichick’s fault! Look at those yards! 500! More than 10 yards per completion! It was not his fault!!

    The exact same attitude Pats fans ripped Colts fans regarding Peyton Manning not all that long ago. And you know that.

    Funny how things change huh?

    Hilarious, just like I said.

  14. The narrative that Manning put up big numbers consistently in the postseason is not true. Check his losses. He threw for 300 in 3 of them. His offenses have scored more than 20 points in 2 of his 13 losses. Brady put up 31 and over 500 in that loss. Anyone blaming Brady is clueluess, a truly marvelous SB performance at age 40. Belichicks D was awful. Front 7 and #2 CB is a must add this offseason. Look for Bill to promote within or not even name true coordinators as he has in the past.

  15. Brady is much better than Favre. When you are gunslinger like him your decline is worse because he already was throwing a lot of picks in his prime. Brady could definitely fall off but hes not comparable to Favre.

    Please. That’s all I’m hearing about everywhere – that Brady had some incredible game on Sunday and oh did you know he threw for 500 yards? Sure he lost but he was awesome! (no he wasn’t) He threw for 500 yards! Most yards evah in a Super Bowl! He isn’t to blame it’s the defense’s fault I tell ya! It was Belichick’s fault! Look at those yards! 500! More than 10 yards per completion! It was not his fault!!

    The exact same attitude Pats fans ripped Colts fans regarding Peyton Manning not all that long ago. And you know that.

    Funny how things change huh?

    Hilarious, just like I said.

    No, what “pats fans” and others said was Manning is a regular season stat machine but when it came to big games he wasn’t so great.
    All the stats but nothing to show for it.

    The difference again was Brady WON.
    Yes we know , they aren’t going to win it all every year. But the fact remains nobody has won more and played in more than Brady.

    So like I said , can you provide just won comment from a Patriots fan saying “he lost but yards and stats”

    And yes it is possible for both QBs on the field to have great games like Foles and Brady did. But only one can win.

    —-

    Sorry, but you can’t compare Brady and his singular obsession with training and diet to whatever Brett Fav-re was doing. He was great, but untimely interceptions went together with him like peas and carrots.

    Brady is in the middle of an n=1 experiment on how to play until 45. The cliff is coming, yes, but I think we’re a few years away yet.

  18. Braz is probably the same guy who predicted 5 years ago that Brady was done. He does it every year hoping he’s right and then one day he actually will be right, because it will, he will jump up and down yelling “see! I told ya!”

    ======
    Brady is still going to be 41 in September. Lots of 41 year olds are in terrific shape and take care of themselves. That doesn’t mean they can maintain. I question how durable he is now – just wait till the first hard hit that makes him slow to get up. Watch for the injury next year that KO’s him for a game or two. It’s what happens to older players that can’t keep up with the pace anymore and can’t heal as fast.

    There’s a reason why nobody has ever maintained an elite level of performance in their 40’s in professional football. Brady is not the exception to the rule.

    As for the Super Bowl, I already documented how Brady did not play nearly as great as he’s been given credit. That underthrow to Amendola was like I was watching a Major League CF settle under the ball and make a routine catch. Easy TD if that was thrown properly. He missed a ton of makeable throws, hit on only 57% of his passes, missed a lot of his reads including the big one on the fumble which would have given him a first down, got greedy when he didn’t need to because he was locked in on his binkies. He also embarrassed himself on the drop.

    The Eagles defense wasn’t much better on Sunday than the Pats was. I bet Aaron Rodgers would have put up 50 easy.

    I’m not saying Brady sucked or he even deserves most of the blame for Sunday…but he certainly was not awesome. If you guys think a B+ game is the new standard for greatness then I think you either have homer glasses on or need to learn the game a little better than that.

    ———————
    I think everybody knows that though, its like telling us that water is wet. What you are really saying is that the decline is late already and you are now that much more impatient to see it happen. Its fun to type up the story because then you can almost imagine it which helps with the angst. I totally get it and understand. Just hang tight, the day will come when it comes.

  21. Most points scored by a losing team in the Super Bowl.
    Most yards thrown by a QB
    Most TDS thrown by a losing QB
    No punts, put his team in a position to score every time they had the ball
    One very costly turnover
    Dropped a wide open pass

    Has he had better games. Yup

    Was he the reason they lost the game? Hardly.

    Any reasonable person knows it fell mainly on the defense and in my opinion the coach.

  22. the sad thing is for as bad as the d was in the game, it still all comes down to brady, if he makes the catch they maybe score something there and the fumble at the end, over 2 minutes left brady needs a touchdown to win i would take that every game, so in short all goes on the goat just didn’t get done this time

