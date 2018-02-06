Panthers down to two Turners

Getty Images

The Panthers led the league in Turners, but they’re apparently down a few.

According to a report by FootballScoop.com, Panthers assistant quarterbacks coach/offensive quality control coach Cam Turner is leaving for a spot on Steve Wilks’ staff in Arizona. Additionally, Bill Voth of the Panthers official website mentions that his father Ron Turner would not be hanging around this season.

Ron Turner was hired last year as an offensive consultant. Honestly, his main role was a “in case of emergency break glass” potential interim coordinator, in case the team pulled the plug on Mike Shula (which they waited until after the season to do).

But with Ron’s brother Norv coming aboard as offensive coordinator and bringing son Scott along as quarterbacks coach, a full family reunion was probably not necessary. Now the Turners can spread their offensive gospel across the country.

The Panthers still have Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner (no relation), so they’re still pretty well-stocked.