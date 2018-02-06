Report: Panthers place interim G.M. Marty Hurney on paid leave

Getty Images

The Panthers have suspended interim General Manager Marty Hurney with pay after his ex-wife’s allegations of harassment, the Charlotte Observer reports.

The NFL is investigating Hurney under the league’s personal conduct policy, a team spokesman told the newspaper. The Panthers notified the league after Jeanne Hurney filed for a protective order Friday.

Marty Hurney had no comment to the newspaper.

The judge in the case said evidence does not show Hurney committed acts of violence against his ex-wife. District Judge Ronald Chapman did not issue an immediate restraining order against Marty Hurney and set a February 16 hearing.

Jeanne Hurney told the Observer that she withdrew her complaint.

Marty Hurney, 62, interviewed for the full-time G.M. job last week. The Panthers also talked to Lake Dawson, Jimmy Raye III and Martin Mayhew.

The team also is seeking a new owner after Jerry Richardson announced he was selling the team two months ago in the wake of allegations of sexual and racial misconduct as detailed in a Sports Illustrated story.