Patriots “making a play” to keep special teams coordinator Joe Judge

It appears the Patriots and Colts both want special teams coordinator Joe Judge. New England is “making a play” to retain Judge, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports.

Judge has interest from new Colts head coach Josh McDaniels.

Since Judge’s contract has expired, he has his choice of where to coach next season.

Judge, 36, has spent the past three seasons as the Patriots’ special teams coordinator. He was the team’s assistant special teams coach the three years before that.

Judge previously spent three seasons on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.

Adhering to the Patriot Way, Judge talked around his future last week at the Super Bowl, saying he hadn’t looked past the Eagles. Now that the game is over, though, Judge is deciding his next move.