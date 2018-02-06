PFT PM returns (not that it was gone for long)

PFTPM

Monday was a travel day home from Minnesota, so I didn’t have time to do the PFT PM podcast. Sorry.

I made up for Monday’s misdeed with a full one-hour Tuesday edition. It’s done in the Five-Down Territory format, along with a smattering of your Twitter questions on the tail end.

Listen by clicking the thing in the thing below, and get ready for more of these. It’s become part of my weekday routine, and I despise adjusting my routine.

Hopefully, you’ll make listening to it part of your routine. If you haven’t already done so.