Ravens owner calls NFL’s catch rules “stupid”

Even before a pair of are-they-or-aren’t-they catches in the Super Bowl, one owner made it clear the NFL had a huge problem with its catch rules.

During his state of the Ravens interview last week, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti declared his frustration with the issue.

The whole thing is stupid,” Bisciotti said, via the team’s official website.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has already promised the league would take a fresh look at the league’s catch rules, sounding prepared to write new rules to prevent the piecemeal approach that has led to confusion from fans, players, coaches, and officials alike.

That sounds like a good plan to Bisciotti.

“Start over. It’s just ridiculous,” he said. “Every time you’ve talked about referees, I’ve always defended them. It is such a hard job, they do such a good job, and yet we’re sitting there looking at five different HD camera angles, and then they’re changing some things, and I think it’s worse than it’s ever been. I think sometimes things have to get really, really bad before there is change. . . .

“I bet you that there is going to be a significant change in that. A football move? I mean, how you can catch the ball, get both feet down, turn towards the end zone and start diving for it, and they say it’s not a football move? No. It’s stupid.”

The Ravens weren’t even involved in any major catch dispute last year, but two days after Bisciotti’s comments, touchdowns by Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and running back Corey Clement prompted too much debate on the game’s biggest stage. At least the game officials stuck with the rules on the field, aligning with the “clear and obvious” standard.

20 responses to “Ravens owner calls NFL’s catch rules “stupid”

  1. Waaah, the Eagles get all the calls. Waaaah. The Clement TD was incomplete. The Ertz TD was incomplete (ask Tyler Eifert, Dez Bryant, and Calvin Johnson). The refs didn’t call a penalty when Hogan got blown up 20 yards down field on the hail mary. There were no holding calls against the Eagles offensive line. Waaah.

    #AmIDoingThisRight?

  4. Chris Collinsworth didn’t make it any better, taking the opposite stance on both of those plays. Two things are for certain, Chris was drunk, and rooting for the Patriots.

  5. Agree, needs to change. Good example is the end zone touchdown by Clement in the Super Bowl. This year that play is reviewed and called incomplete 100 percent of the time. Why change it now in the biggest game of the year? Typical gutless NFL. Caving in to media attention to the catch rule and god forbid the Patriots getting another favorable call. Not saying the Patriots deserved to win that game but they got screwed on that call.

  7. The funny thing is, contrary to all the conspiracy theorists that call every little thing in the Patriots favor corrupt refs and everything against the Patriots kharma and payback, the officials actually have been getting these calls right this season. So its all really just been football.

  9. One of the few things Steve said during his state of the Ravens that I liked hearing. Too many softball questions from the press.

    If you appreciate dry humor, you gotta love game analyst, Chris Collinsworth’s simple pronouncement of “I give up” when explaining calls on the field. If we went into overtime, we probably could have got him to, ” How the hell should I know?”
  13. The only person in the entire football world that was confused on the Ertz TD was Chris Collinsworth. The announcers were confused most of the game. They came for a coronation and a football game broke out.

  14. Ever since Calvin Johnson’s catch/no catch debacle, the NFL has shot itself in the foot with this issue. Get it right. If it looks like a catch, it’s a catch. What’s so hard about that? And, I’m no Cowboy fan but Dez Bryant really did catch that ball.

  15. 9 years late in effect + 1 week after The Commish mentions he’ll look into it ONE OWNER dares to speak up?

    Lame.

  17. The catch rules are exactly the way the NFL wants them.. That way New York can call a catch/incomplete pass whenever they see fit depending on who they want to win.

  18. Umm he said this before the Super Bowl. So really he was just made that the Pats were in it and had catches overturned in their favor during the season. No surprise there.

  19. rgorr44 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Agree, needs to change. Good example is the end zone touchdown by Clement in the Super Bowl. This year that play is reviewed and called incomplete 100 percent of the time. Why change it now in the biggest game of the year? Typical gutless NFL. Caving in to media attention to the catch rule and god forbid the Patriots getting another favorable call. Not saying the Patriots deserved to win that game but they got screwed on that call.

    I’m a Patriots fan and I don’t really agree that the Patriots got screwed on the Clement and Ertz TD calls. In the middle of the season, those would both have been overturned on review, but that’s because Riveron was doing all those excruciating frame-by-frame, multiple-angle reviews in NY and substituting his judgment for the call on the field.

    It became clear during the playoffs that somebody ordered Riveron to quit substitute his own judgment, and to defer to the call on the field unless the clear and compelling standard was met. So I think most fans knew during the conference championships and the Super Bowl that calls like those TD calls were going to stand, even if they almost certainly would have been overturned only a few weeks earlier.

    When you have the what’s-a-catch standard change, as a practical matter, *during* a season, it’s even more frustrating than the issue has been in previous seasons. I’m glad the League will look again, not that all controversy can ever be eliminated when we have the incredible video technology we have now.

  20. I was surprised by how few penalties were called in Super Bowl – if I remember correctly not one pass Interference and not one Offensive Hold – its obvious the officials do not want to be an issue in the Big Game – this carried over to the pass catch calls as they didn’t want to overturn the calls on the field – whatever they decide it needs to be crystal clear for everyone – we shall see

