Ravens sign DeVier Posey

Wide receiver DeVier Posey’s first run as an NFL player didn’t find much success, but the Ravens are willing to see if things go better the second time around.

The Ravens announced on Tuesday that they have signed Posey to their 90-man roster.

Posey was a third-round pick of the Texans in 2012 and caught 22 passes for 272 yards in 26 games for Houston over three seasons. He was traded to the Jets along with draft picks in 2015, but got cut coming out of camp and failed to make the Broncos in 2016. That led Posey to try his fortunes in Canada and things took a turn for the better on the field.

He had 13 catches in four games for Toronto in 2016 and then caught 52 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He also caught seven passes for 175 yards, including a 100-yard touchdown, in the Grey Cup and was named the game’s MVP as a result.