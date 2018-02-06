Report: Josh McDaniels’ decision not made to replace Bill Belichick this year

Getty Images

Josh McDaniels’ decision to stay in New England almost assuredly includes some sort of language that guarantees him the Patriots’ head coaching job when Bill Belichick decides to call it quits. Otherwise, why would the Patriots offensive coordinator spurn the Colts at the 12th hour and burn every bridge in the league, ruining any chance ever of getting a head coaching job?

But Belichick’s retirement won’t happen this year.

The Patriots head coach will return for 2018, Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston reports.

An ESPN report Sunday morning speculated that Belichick and Tom Brady both could retire after Super Bowl LII. That, of course, didn’t happen.

Before Tuesday’s headline-grabbing news, “there was little indication” the Patriots coveted McDaniels as Belichick’s successor, according to Curran.