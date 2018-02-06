Report: Josh McDaniels’ decision not made to replace Bill Belichick this year

Posted by Charean Williams on February 6, 2018, 7:57 PM EST
Getty Images

Josh McDaniels’ decision to stay in New England almost assuredly includes some sort of language that guarantees him the Patriots’ head coaching job when Bill Belichick decides to call it quits. Otherwise, why would the Patriots offensive coordinator spurn the Colts at the 12th hour and burn every bridge in the league, ruining any chance ever of getting a head coaching job?

But Belichick’s retirement won’t happen this year.

The Patriots head coach will return for 2018, Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston reports.

An ESPN report Sunday morning speculated that Belichick and Tom Brady both could retire after Super Bowl LII. That, of course, didn’t happen.

Before Tuesday’s headline-grabbing news, “there was little indication” the Patriots coveted McDaniels as Belichick’s successor, according to Curran.

Permalink 42 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

42 responses to “Report: Josh McDaniels’ decision not made to replace Bill Belichick this year

  1. Must have been promised something, or he knows something about Belichick we don’t.

    Bad, bad look for him.

  2. 2018……….going out in style season for Bill and Tommy? 2018 should be A BLAST! Congratulations to the eagles BTW. Passionate fan base who FINALLY got a super bowl championship!

  3. It’s a shame that the Iggles first Super Bowl victory is overshadowed by all this Patriot crap in the national media ,,the iggles are the ones who deserve too be talked about

  14. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:59 pm
    It’s a shame that the Iggles first Super Bowl victory is overshadowed by all this Patriot crap in the national media ,,the iggles are the ones who deserve too be talked about
    =====
    This.

    And Pat fan wonders why America has had enough of them.

  19. A guy makes a rational decision except for the money involved and is slammed. Football fans speak with fork tongue.

  20. So all the people claiming the dynasty was over because Belichick and McDaniels were leaving are now saying it’s over because they are staying. I did not see that coming.

  21. Belichick will loosen his reigns on the team next season, let josh call the shots, & collect a paycheck, & possibly final ring, without having to do too much.

  22. So they have already hired their next head coach before conducting any interviews with a minority canidate? The Raiders were destroyed by the media over this. The Patriots better get scutinized and criticized for this. Fire up the presses!

  24. Who the hell is Charean Williams and how does she know that Josh McDaniels’ decision to stay in New England almost assuredly includes some sort of language that guarantees him the Patriots’ head coaching job when Bill Belichick decides to call it quits? Maybe he found out that Andrew Luck is done. My son has had 2 labrum tear surgeries for the same injury and he still is re-habbing with little hope of ever fully recovering. And that involved 1 anchor in the labrum…Luck needed 4. McDaniels may be coach of the Patriots someday, but that wasn’t what factored into this decision.

  25. Josh might have turned the Colts down because he might not or might never have had a healthy Andrew Luck. Understood.

    If he EVER does end up getting the Patriots Head Coaching job…he wont have Brady or Jimmy G either.

  26. BB is closing in on the all time wins mark (a few more seasons for that) and could reasonably coach another decade based on history. (he’s only 65… some coach to 70)

    Nothing about the Patriots in the last few days makes much sense.

  28. tigerlilac says:

    February 6, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    A guy makes a rational decision except for the money involved and is slammed. Football fans speak with fork tongue.

    _________________________________________

    He’s not being slammed for the decision he made he s being slammed for when he made it. It’s a real classless move to wait all through the playoffs when all the top guys are gone then tell a team nah nevermind I’m good.

  29. To me, this says one of two, or a combination of both. Andrew Luck’s shoulder is not good or this is Belichick’s final season (Maybe 2) and Josh is his replacement.

    It might be a bad look for Josh, but what is a better situation for him?

  30. Nice!
    Good for the Pats.
    Bad for the Colts.
    Karma for deflating that one intercepted football and then conning the league into thinking it was Brady’s doing.

  31. A bonus byproduct is this is a good way to get Indy back for the crap they started with Deflategate.

  34. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    February 6, 2018 at 7:59 pm
    It’s a shame that the Iggles first Super Bowl victory is overshadowed by all this Patriot crap in the national media ,,the iggles are the ones who deserve too be talked about
    ——————
    For once Patriot nation agrees with you. But there are too many that are more into piling on the Patriots for losing than praising the Iggles for winning. And now that the Patriots are moving on and planning personel for next year every little move is being jumped on for drama, mostly by those that want to interpret every little move as a sign of the end.

    Sorry Philly, you deserve better. For what its worth, in NE you are being heavily congratulated.

  37. ggreen657 says:

    February 6, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    Who the hell is Charean Williams and how does she know that Josh McDaniels’ decision to stay in New England almost assuredly includes some sort of language that guarantees him the Patriots’ head coaching job when Bill Belichick decides to call it quits? Maybe he found out that Andrew Luck is done. My son has had 2 labrum tear surgeries for the same injury and he still is re-habbing with little hope of ever fully recovering. And that involved 1 anchor in the labrum…Luck needed 4. McDaniels may be coach of the Patriots someday, but that wasn’t what factored into this decision.

    ______________

    Maybe it’s the fact that this move burns all bridges in the league of Josh McDaniels ever getting a head coach job outside of New England. First he have the fail stint in Denver and now he spurn the Colts after thinking for a month he was their guy, which the team announced and by many reports that he was already putting a coaching staff together for.

  38. I’m sure he was told that if he stays, he will be the next HC of the Patriots when Bill retires. This doesn’t make McDaniels or the Colts look good.

  39. Average Jow says “If Kraft told him he’d pay him HC $$ for half the responsibilities and headaches..why not stay?”

    Because a HC job is what most coaches want. The challenge, the ego, the control. Very few, if any, make it to this level based on the desire for money with little responsibility.

  40. jagsfan1 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:07 pm
    Josh might have turned the Colts down because he might not or might never have had a healthy Andrew Luck. Understood.

    If he EVER does end up getting the Patriots Head Coaching job…he wont have Brady or Jimmy G either.

    ——————-
    No but he will have an organization that just keeps churning out that stuff. By now you Jags fans must have noticed the difference it makes when you have strong good management at the top.

  42. another angle i just thought about:

    Earlier during the playoffs, Belichick denied good friend Billy O’Brien from interviewing NICK CASERIO our Pro Player Personnel director and “GM”. McDaniels and Caserio are best friends going back to their college days. It was rumored last year that whoever signed McDaniels, would get Caserio as GM/vice versa…..writing was on the wall. Josh was not working without Nick. Now Bill has Josh, Nick, his son Steve, and other in house guys in place.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!