Report: Assistants Josh McDaniels hired are staying with Colts

The Colts already had hired three assistant coaches to serve under Josh McDaniels. Although McDaniels left the Colts at the alter, Indianapolis will retain Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator, Dave DeGuglielmo as offensive line coach and Mike Phair as defensive line coach, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

The three assistants already are in the team facility, per Garafolo.

But Eberflus, DeGuglielmo and Phair now will serve under a head coach who didn’t hire them, which should make for an interesting staff.