Report: Vikings willing to wait to talk to John DeFilippo

Getty Images

At the moment, the Patriots are the team bleeding assistants, instead of the team that actually won the Super Bowl.

But there could still be some defections from the Eagles staff.

The Vikings are known to be interested in Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo about their offensive coordinator vacancy.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, they can’t contractually until 10 days after the season, and the signs at the moment suggest they’ll wait.

While that’s a long time to finalize a staff, the work the Eagles did offensively — and winning a Super Bowl with a backup quarterback — should make many take notice of their methods and people.

The Vikings have already interviewed Darrell Bevell, Kevin Stefanski, Sean Ryan, and Dan Campbell. And the waiting game with DeFilippo could trigger movement from the others, creating a game of chicken/musical chairs over the next few days.