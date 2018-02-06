Reports: Police investigating burglary at Rob Gronkowski’s home

Getty Images

Police were called to the Foxborough home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski on Monday night to investigate a burglary, according to multiple reports.

According to Evan White of Boston 25 News, police were called to the home at 6:18 p.m. and remained on site until around 11 p.m. to investigate the reported break-in.

Gronkowski and the Patriots returned to Foxborough on Monday following their 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night. The team had been in Minneapolis since last Monday in the lead up to the game.

Per Deadspin, a news release on the incident is expected on Tuesday morning.