Rob Gronkowski tells police “my whole house got robbed”

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski called 911 when he returned from Minneapolis on Monday, telling police his whole house was “robbed.”

“This isn’t an emergency,” Gronkowski said, via TMZ. “This is just uh, Rob Gronkowski calling, and while I was gone, my whole house got robbed while on the Super Bowl trip, and I just got back.”

The burglars broke into the house at 8:50 p.m. ET Sunday during the Super Bowl, entering through a window before raiding several rooms, according to the police report obtained by TMZ. Gronkowski’s bedroom door was locked, denying the intruders entry, but Gronkowski’s two roommates had their rooms burglarized.

Police have not said what was stolen.