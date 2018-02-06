Ryan Shazier confirms he is not walking on his own

Getty Images

Two conflicting reports were published on Sunday about the status of Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who suffered a serious spinal injury in December, and Shazier has weighed in to explain that he has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

The first report, from Adam Schefter of ESPN, said that Shazier “is engaging in a regular walking routine.” As PFT noted in passing along that report, it appeared as though Shazier needed assistance in any walking he was doing, as a picture on social media showed him needing a leg brace and the help of Ben Roethlisberger to stand.

The second report, from Michele Tafoya of NBC, said that “Shazier needs support from a walker or other people to support him in his rehabilitation walking, which remains a struggle.” Tafoya said Shazier can’t walk on his own.

On Twitter, Shazier linked to Tafoya’s report and referred to it as 100 percent correct.

We continue to wish Shazier well as he continues the hard work it will take to walk again.