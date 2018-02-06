Saints release Tony McDaniel

Getty Images

Nick Fairley wasn’t the only defensive lineman cut loose by the Saints on Monday.

Reports of Fairley’s departure from the New Orleans roster were confirmed with the release of the NFL’s first post-Super Bowl transaction report. That release also announced that the team has parted ways with defensive tackle Tony McDaniel.

McDaniel was placed on injured reserve ahead of the divisional round of the playoffs last month along with guard Andrus Peat. The nature of his injury was undisclosed, but he did leave early during the team’s win over the Panthers the previous week.

McDaniel was set for free agency in March, so he was going to be in position to move on this offseason anyway. McDaniel played one regular season game with the Saints in addition to his playoff appearance and also played four games for the 49ers. The veteran has also seen time with the Seahawks, Buccaneers, Dolphins and Jaguars since entering the league in 2006.

The Saints needed roster space to sign wide receiver Josh Huff and linebacker Jayrone Elliott to their 90-man roster and the two moves on Monday provides just that.