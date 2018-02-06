Scot McCloughan on record as big Baker Mayfield fan

Getty Images

The Browns have brought Scot McCloughan into the organization as a personnel consultant and it stands to reason that part of his portfolio in Cleveland will deal with the draft.

Before and after being fired as the General Manager in Washington, McCloughan was running a scouting service and spent a lot of time putting together reports on college players heading into the draft. McCloughan shared some of those insights in interviews before joining the Browns.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com shares one of those interviews with Doug Gottlieb of FOX Sports Radio from October on the subject of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. McCloughan indicated Mayfield was his top quarterback in this year’s class and made a rather lofty comparison to a past NFL quarterback.

“He reminds me of a shorter version of Brett Favre,” McCloughan said. “Tough guy. He can throw it. And he’s very confident, and he’s not afraid whatsoever, whatsoever. He’s a battler. I know saying Brett Favre’s a big name, and I was around him for a while, but this guy has talent.”

Cabot adds that “word circulated” at the Senior Bowl that McCloughan was talking up Mayfield to Browns General Manager John Dorsey, who has dropped praise on Mayfield in interviews as well even if it stops a bit short of the Favre comparison.

None of that means Mayfield will be heading to the Browns, of course, and it doesn’t mean McCloughan is infallible as an evaluator. There’s a lot of work to be done with all the prospects before April gets here, but it’s something to consider in the coming months as the Browns try to finally find the quarterback that can change the narrative in Cleveland.