Scot McCloughan on record as big Baker Mayfield fan

Posted by Josh Alper on February 6, 2018, 7:39 AM EST
The Browns have brought Scot McCloughan into the organization as a personnel consultant and it stands to reason that part of his portfolio in Cleveland will deal with the draft.

Before and after being fired as the General Manager in Washington, McCloughan was running a scouting service and spent a lot of time putting together reports on college players heading into the draft. McCloughan shared some of those insights in interviews before joining the Browns.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com shares one of those interviews with Doug Gottlieb of FOX Sports Radio from October on the subject of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. McCloughan indicated Mayfield was his top quarterback in this year’s class and made a rather lofty comparison to a past NFL quarterback.

“He reminds me of a shorter version of Brett Favre,” McCloughan said. “Tough guy. He can throw it. And he’s very confident, and he’s not afraid whatsoever, whatsoever. He’s a battler. I know saying Brett Favre’s a big name, and I was around him for a while, but this guy has talent.”

Cabot adds that “word circulated” at the Senior Bowl that McCloughan was talking up Mayfield to Browns General Manager John Dorsey, who has dropped praise on Mayfield in interviews as well even if it stops a bit short of the Favre comparison.

None of that means Mayfield will be heading to the Browns, of course, and it doesn’t mean McCloughan is infallible as an evaluator. There’s a lot of work to be done with all the prospects before April gets here, but it’s something to consider in the coming months as the Browns try to finally find the quarterback that can change the narrative in Cleveland.

11 responses to “Scot McCloughan on record as big Baker Mayfield fan

  4. If I were the GM of the Brows, I would take 2 QB,s with the 1st & 4th picks.

    Double their chances at getting one franchise QB.

  5. What Scot likes in QBs doesnt exactly translate into winning. He likes gritty scramblers that can create and have big arms. These guys are fun to cheer for and watch but haven’t exactly equated to winning many superbowls over the past couple decades.

    Precision passing pocket QBs with enough awareness to properly avoid the rush are what you want to build your team around, assuming you have decent offensive coordinators.

    Create nothing from something players are good for getting a franchise competitive but ultimately only cover up coaching and personnel decision making.

    Want to be competitive year in and year out? Get a good passer and surround him with a well rounded team. Decent enough offensive pieces to work with, and a decent enough defense not to give up *cough* 40+ points “cough in a game.

    Everyone loves watching dominance on either side of the ball but it’s easier to maintain competence on both sides of the ball year in and year out then it is to stay stacked on one side and expect to continuously carry the team that way.

  7. Cleveland fans, I am so sorry. McGloughan has had more hits than misses in his career but on this point he’s just wrong.

  9. dansnyder says:
    February 6, 2018 at 8:50 am
    _______________________________
    That is not exactly accurate. The pure pocket passer, who is young, hasn’t done anything in the NFL. They haven’t even gotten close to the SB.

    Just look at the SB QB’s of recent year and the young (under 30) QB’s were all mobile and young and many played in spread offenses in college. The exception of pure pocket passer is Tom Brady and he is elite, special, and much older and has a brilliant coach. But he has always been special.

    Compare the young pocket passer QB’s to the young dual threat QB’s to see who has been successful in getting to the SB or even balling out. People like to create a narrative that if a player is mobile he is NOT good from the pocket or can’t learn. WRONG!

    Russell Wilson-twice
    Cam Newton
    Colin Kaepernick

    and ZERO young under 30 pocket passers (who one would think if you are correct, should have been the ones getting to the SB). The Browns don’t want to wait 8 to 10 years for the pure pocket passers to get to the SB!!! They generally are NOT great play extenders and if you are not, you are not going to the SB!!! Even the pure pocket passers are reverting to more play action and run pass options FOR A REASON!!!

  10. Love how all these “basement” scouts come on sites like this and write with certainty that this player and that player are gonna be busts or that they can’t play. I guess everyone had this year’s MVP and the GOAT at QB pegged as “can’t miss” two decades ago when 99 percent of fans were going “who is that guy? “. All the scouts (and coaches) were so certain that the guy would be great that they let him slip to the 6th round. Tom Brady turned out okay. Hell, just a couple of years ago, Eagles fans were so glad to see Nick Foles leave town they nearly had a parade. It’s a crap shoot, no matter who you draft, ESPECIALLY at QB

  11. Scotty Mac is a meat and potatoes scout. He knows LBs and D Linemen even though he drafted Kentawn Balmer who played with the absolute worst leverage in college.

    QBs and WRs not so much. I mean he did draft Alex Smith over Aaron Rodgers in 2005. Maybe he learned from his mistakes. I’d be weary though.

