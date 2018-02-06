Super Bowl LII finishes as tenth most-watched TV show

Getty Images

At a time when TV viewership is down across the board, the Super Bowl still can draw a top-10 all-time audience.

Yes, by top-1o we mean No. 10, but that’s still a very strong performance for Eagles-Patriots, especially with NFL ratings and TV consumption down as a whole.

An average TV audience of 103.4 million watched the game, with another 2.02 million streaming the game via the NBC Sports app.

“With an all-time top-10 audience, the Super Bowl once again proved that it’s the most dominant and consistent property on television,” NBC Broadcasting & Sports Chairman Mark Lazarus said in a press release. “Super Bowl LII delivered for all of our partners, and provided us with the unique opportunity to give America a look ahead at the Olympic Winter Games, which begin live on NBC this Thursday night.”

The top-10 all-time TV programs consist almost exclusively of Super Bowls, with the M*A*S*H finale from 1983 coming in at No. 9.