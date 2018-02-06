Tavon Austin could be on the outs in Los Angeles

Getty Images

It was less than a year and a half ago that the Rams extended wide receiver Tavon Austin‘s contract. Now, they might be looking to get out from under it.

Via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com, the Rams could be about to cut Austin, since he, you know, doesn’t really do much for them and they can save some money in the process.

If he’s still on the roster on March 16 they owe him a $5 million roster bonus. They can save $3 million in cap space by cutting him now, but there’s a cash savings that’s considerable since he’s under contract through 2021.

The Rams picked him eighth overall in 2013, with then-coach Jeff Fisher envisioning a dual threat which was going to electrify their offense. It didn’t work. Austin caught 13 passes last season, and was replaced as punt returner by Pharoh Cooper. He played two snaps in the playoff loss to the Falcons.

Veteran linebacker Mark Barron and pass-rusher Robert Quinn could also be cap cuts, for a team trying to figure out a way to sign defensive tackle Aaron Donald.