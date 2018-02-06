Titans announce three more coaching hires

Getty Images

The Titans continue to add to coach Mike Vrabel‘s coaching staff, announcing hires on both lines.

The team announced that Terrell Williams was the new defensive line coach, Keith Carter was the new offensive line coach and Tony Dews would coach running backs. They also announced that long-time strength coach Steve Watterson would be retained.

Williams was most recently with the Dolphins the last three years, while Carter comes from the Falcons (where he worked with new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur). Dews, who was at West Virginia last year, has 20 years of college coaching experience but none in the NFL.

Vrabel’s already hired his coordinators, with defensive coordinator Dean Pees joining LaFleur on the staff of the first-time head coach.