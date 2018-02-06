Tom Brady comments on Malcolm Butler’s Instagram post, draws much attention

Posted by Josh Alper on February 6, 2018, 5:31 PM EST
Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler shared a statement on social media Tuesday that said, among other things, that he has always given everything he has to perform at a high level and that he never broke curfew or engaged in “ridiculous activities” before being benched in the Super Bowl.

That post got a lot of attention on Twitter and Instagram from fans, media and Butler’s teammates and peers in the NFL. Several players, including Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, linebacker Elandon Roberts and tackle Marcus Cannon, liked the post on Instagram and one prominent one also added a comment.

Quarterback Tom Brady shared some words with Butler that have been shared far and wide on social media since they were posted.

“Love you Malcolm! You are an incredible teammate and player and friend. Always!” Brady wrote.

People comment on social media posts for all sorts of reasons and Butler’s entire message had the feel of a farewell address to New England with free agency on the horizon next month. That may mean Brady is just saying bye to someone he’s shared the last four years with in New England.

With WEEI radio host Kirk Minihane reporting that head coach Bill Belichick’s decision to bench Butler proved to be divisive in the locker room, which will make it tempting for some to draw line behind online shows of support for Butler and feelings about that decision. Unless anyone decides to do more than hit a heart with their thumb, that will be just speculation albeit feverish speculation given the gravity of the moment when Belichick’s decision was made.

  1. “Love you Malcolm! You are and incredible teammate and player and friend. Always!”

    Brady is always about being positive and taking the high road. It is amazing to see how many are taking these words to somehow be a shot against Belichick.

  2. It has now became clearer that Tom Brady is now a distraction in NE. You have to wonder if it would be better for the team to cut him and move on. If Jimmy G was still in NE, I think they actually would have won that game. It’s just that the team right now is in serious disarray.

  5. Football is a complex game filled with rules. So is Coaching. The rules apply to everyone, and anybody that thinks they are above the rules should be benched. The coach JUST made a perfectly clear statement to his team. I am the Coach, you are the player, If you don’t believe you need to follow the rules, you will not play, PERIOD!
    Good job coach B.
    You wonder why they win so much especially since they’ve picked nearly last in every draft the past 15 years gives credit to that. Too bad more coached don’t follow his rule.
    I am NOT a Patriots fan.

  7. Lol, not a Patriots fan, but so many good teams and good QBs will never even smell a SB appearance, let alone a SB trophy. Do you think that Bress, Rodgers, or even Big Ben will ever go to the SB again? BB and Brady have made an insane amount of SBs and most likely they will reach another one yet people is questioning the decision of one of the best coaches ever? Hilarious…

  9. RavensGunnerz…just having some fun today are you?

    SB LII was one of those rare instances where it became clear that even TB12 didn’t have anymore greatness to give to cover for shortfalls on defense or coaching staff. 500 yards passing. No punts. A QB issue this was not.

  10. “If Jimmy G was still in NE, I think they actually would have won that game. …” – RavenzGunnerz

    I do not like Brady. That said…this is an odd statement.

    Brady threw for 505yrds…I don’t think the Patriots ever punted…no ints…What exactly do you think Jimmy G would have produced?

  11. His statement says a lot. People keep implying Butler is lying in his Instagram post. If he did engage in activities that got himself benched I don’t think Brady would have acknowledged this post at all. Any of the players would have been too upset he had cost them a Super Bowl. Its a farewell and best wishes statement but what he said it not important its the fact that he chose to say anything at all that is. I think Brady replying is indirectly corroborating that Butler did nothing wrong and it truly was just a football decision by Belichick. That doesn’t mean he’s sticking it to Bill but just supporting Malcolm against the libel that has been posted all over the internet about why he didn’t play.

  12. Has there ever been such a brew ha over a worse player? Butler isn’t very good. He wouldn’t even start for most teams. PFF has him graded as the 51st best CB in the league for the 2017 season.

  14. bartpkelly says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:58 pm
    Brady threw for 505yrds…I don’t think the Patriots ever punted…no ints…What exactly do you think Jimmy G would have produced?
    ——————
    Maybe he wouldn’t have fumbled away the game?

  15. Ya know..Since the Pats lost the superbowl it seems that the players are making Bilicheck out to be Coach Bud Kilmer. Maybe he should retire.

  16. Would of been much better that the GOAT would of shacked the hand of winning QB Nick Foles. Not a single time has Brady done that when he has lost, only when he has won. That is a fact. He is the greatest QB to play the game, I admit that, but the dude is one sore loser.

  18. The Patriots are starting to crumble. Only thing left is for the truth to start leaking on Bellichicks cheating ways. #DynastyofCheating is coming to an end!

  19. RavenzGunnerz says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:36 pm
    It has now became clearer that Tom Brady is now a distraction in NE. You have to wonder if it would be better for the team to cut him and move on. If Jimmy G was still in NE, I think they actually would have won that game. It’s just that the team right now is in serious disarray.
    ——————————————
    In Colin Kaepernick’s last 6 games and Jimmy G’s, they have the same QBR with Kaep having more touchdowns and less interceptions. But Jimmy is the next big thing….hmmmmm

  20. The only justification I can see for not playing Butler would be if he were unable to play due to injury or illness. So, was Malcom listed on the final injury report? Bottom line: What’s “best for the football team” is giving the team the best shot at wining the biggest game on the biggest stage. Benching Butler for disciplinary reasons would, if true, make about as much sense to me as benching Belichick during Super Bowl XLII for the videotaping controversy during that 2007 season.

  22. When this surfaced my thought was what’s the big deal? Butler came off the bench to make his famous play and he’s considered a middle tier guy at best anyway right? Sick and a few years older, it doesn’t seem controversial to bench him. People are acting like he is Deion in his prime.

  24. I am all for the head coach being in charge and benching a player when needed. However, we are talking the Super Bowl here. Butler is not that great a player, but he is much better than that high schooler that replaced him. If it was that bad of an infraction, ok, but wow, I really think Butler could have changed the outcome. I think if I had been Belicheck, I would have gone for that 8th ring.

  25. bartpkelly says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    I do not like Brady. That said…this is an odd statement.

    Brady threw for 505yrds…I don’t think the Patriots ever punted…no ints…What exactly do you think Jimmy G would have produced?
    ——————

    Catching that 3rd down pass?

