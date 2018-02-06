Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Should the Bills try to trade for Nick Foles?

Should former Dolphins LB Zach Thomas be up for Hall of Fame consideration?

The Patriots defense will be a focus after Super Bowl LII.

The Jets can start tweaking their roster.

The Ravens have some issues in need of aggressive fixes.

Setting up the Bengals’ offseason to-do list.

The Browns know they have the final pick in the second round with the Eagles winning the Super Bowl.

A post-Super Bowl assessment of the Steelers defense.

The Patriots didn’t want Malcolm Butler in the Super Bowl, but Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins seems OK with the idea of bringing him on board.

The Colts’ relationship with the Patriots has thawed.

UTSA DE Marcus Davenport could intrigue the Jaguars.

Former Titans RB Eddie George was cited as an inspiration by Ray Lewis.

Former Broncos WR Ed McCaffrey has a new high school coaching job.

Doug Pederson gave Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s coaching tree a Super Bowl win.

What can the Chargers do to follow in the Eagles’ footsteps?

Former Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing has shifted gears.

What teams give an idea of what an offense suited for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott would look like?

The Giants are now trying to catch the Eagles.

The Eagles arrived home to the loving embrace of Philadelphia.

Some Redskins fans didn’t like seeing Darrell Green deliver the Lombardi Trophy to the Eagles.

Taking home from Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky‘s rookie season.

Sunday night was a bad one for Lions coach Matt Patricia, but it was one night of many.

Some numbers from a disappointing Packers season.

What should the Vikings’ plan at quarterback be this offseason?

The Falcons are the next team with a chance to play a home game in the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady‘s son opted for Panthers QB Cam Newton in fantasy football.

Getting cut by the Saints doesn’t feel too bad now that LB Dannell Ellerbe is a Super Bowl champion.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston is going to be a father.

How do the Cardinals rank in early 2018 power rankings?

Who have the Rams drafted in previous chances with the No. 23 overall pick?

Expectations are much higher as 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan starts Year Two.

Decisions at safety will shape the Seahawks offseason.