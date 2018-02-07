49ers extend defensive lineman Cassius Marsh

Getty Images

The 49ers saw enough of Cassius Marsh to decide they wanted to keep him around.

The team announced they had signed the defensive lineman to a new two-year deal.

“Since joining the team late last season, Cassius has impressed us with his unique skill set and the tremendous energy and passion he brings to all phases of the game,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said in a statement. “Cassius is a great example of our desire to reward our own players with contract extensions as we continue to build out our roster. We’re excited to have him as a 49er moving forward.”

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks, he was traded to the Patriots last offseason. But when the Patriots cut him in November, the 49ers claimed him and found a use for him. He played in the last six games, and had a pair of sacks.

He would have been an unrestricted free agent.