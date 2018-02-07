Agent chastises McDaniels for not taking Colts job

Getty Images

At a time when some think Colts G.M. Chris Ballard may part ways with the agent who represents both Ballard and not-quite Colts coach Josh McDaniels, McDaniels may want to reconsider his relationship with Bob Lamonte, too.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Lamonte told McDaniels that he was “making perhaps the biggest professional mistake of his career” by bailing on the Colts.

If Lamonte truly believes that (in other words, if he isn’t simply doing damage control), Lamonte should fire his client. And if McDaniels thinks that Lamonte leaked this warning in order to allow Lamonte to engage in damage control, McDaniels should fire his agent.

As one source said in the immediate aftermath of the McDaniels news emerging on Tuesday night, this one quickly will become a “major storm of sh-t.” And it has.