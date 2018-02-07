Bills raise ticket prices after playoff season

Getty Images

Bills fans got to celebrate the end of a 17-year playoff drought last season. And the champagne doesn’t buy itself.

According to Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, the Bills are raising ticket prices for the 2018 season.

The increase for season ticket-holders averages 3 percent.

“The decision to raise prices is not one that we take lightly,” team president Russ Brandon said in a letter to season ticket-holders, “but we know that Bills season tickets continue to be one of the best values in the NFL and offer a discount off the individual game ticket prices.”

Bills tickets are still among the cheapest in the league, and they didn’t raise prices last year after three straight years of hikes.

With a new coach and General Manager, the Bills went 9-7 and made the playoffs for the first time since 1999. Which means in addition to more expensive tickets, Bills fans have to buy new folding tables as well.