Browns hire Sam Shade as assistant special teams coach

The Browns have hired Sam Shade as assistant special teams coach, the team announced Wednesday.

He will help new special teams coach Amos Jones, who the team hired last month to replace Chris Tabor.

The Bengals made Shade a fourth-round pick in 1995, and he played in 117 games for Cincinnati (1995-98) and Washington (1999-02). He led the Bengals in tackles in 1997 and Washington in tackles in 1999.

Shade, 44, spent 13 years coaching in the college and high school ranks. He served as Georgia State’s cornerbacks coach last season.