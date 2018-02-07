Buccaneers raising some ticket prices

Getty Images

The Buccaneers finished just outside of the playoffs in 2016 with a 9-7 record and went into 2017 with optimism that they’d be able to book passage into the postseason.

Things did not play out that way. The Buccaneers slumped to 5-11 and ended the year with people speculating about a possible coaching change that never came.

It was a disappointing turn of events, but it wasn’t enough for the Buccaneers to hold off on raising ticket prices. Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the team has raised some of their ticket prices for the third straight year.

Many of those seats are in the lower bowl and the rise in prices varies from $100-500 depending on the location.

The moves come after a year that saw average attendance at Bucs games drop by a little more than two percent, leaving the team to rank 29th in the league when it came to home attendance.