Charlie Weis: McDaniels made “dumbest move” ever if he didn’t get assurances

Getty Images

Former Patriots assistant Charlie Weis had strong words for Josh McDaniels if the New England offensive coordinator failed to receive a firm commitment from the Patriots before backing out of the Colts’ job.

“If he’s not [the heir apparent], then that would’ve been the absolute dumbest move in the history of sports,” Weis said on SiriusXM, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

PFT reported Tuesday that the Patriots haven’t promised McDaniels their head coaching job when Bill Belichick decides to leave. Still, McDaniels decided at the 12th hour to stay on as offensive coordinator in New England.

“I was absolutely shocked,” Weis said. “It’s like a slap in the face.”

Weis served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator from 2000-04 and spent many years on the same staff as Belichick. Weis still believes McDaniels replaces Belichick when the time comes.

“In 31 cities, I’d say the odds of them hiring him [as head coach] would be slim to none,” Weis said. “But in one city, he’s endeared himself. Let me be the first to lay a wager in Las Vegas that when Belichick leaves, Josh McDaniels is the next head coach in New England. It’s like Secretariat running right now. I’d say the odds of that happening are almost a hundred percent.”