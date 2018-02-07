Chiefs weren’t interested in trading Alex Smith to Broncos

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 7, 2018, 7:16 PM EST
Kansas City has agreed to trade quarterback Alex Smith to Washington. But there’s one quarterback-needy place the Chiefs wouldn’t have considered sending Smith to: Denver.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt told Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver that trading Smith to a division rival wouldn’t have served the Chiefs’ interests.

“I think it’s pretty typical in the NFL not to seek trades within the division,’’ Hunt said. “That’s pretty standard fare particularly when we’re talking about a high-profile player.’’

There had been some speculation that Denver could have traded cornerback Aqib Talib and a draft pick to get Smith, similar to the package Washington sent (cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick) in the trade the two teams agreed upon. But the Talib speculation doesn’t make a lot of sense: The Chiefs are near the bottom of the league in available cap space in 2018, and Talib has an $11 million base salary. The Chiefs liked Fuller because he’s under contract for two more years at $700,000 a year. That’s the kind of player a team in bad cap shape needs to acquire.

But it sounds like the Chiefs wouldn’t have sent Smith to Denver no matter what the Broncos offered. Teams do sometimes trade players within their division (Philadelphia shipping Donovan McNabb to Washington comes to mind), but the Chiefs like being on top of the AFC West while the Broncos struggle to find a quarterback, and Kansas City doesn’t want to put a starting quarterback in Denver.

5 responses to “Chiefs weren’t interested in trading Alex Smith to Broncos

  3. I suspect Denver will make a huge offer to Philly for Foles. They have a legit defense, a decent o-line, a good running game as well. Mix in some RPOs and Denver is back in the hunt for the AFC title.

    I’d like to think the Philly FO keeps Nick here in Philly. But, I believe if Foles wants a starting job they’ll send him where he wants, assuming they can get decent value.

    As an Eagles fan, I want Foles to stay here. I hope he wants to as well.

  5. “As an Eagles fan, I want Foles to stay here. I hope he wants to as well.”

    After his performance in the playoffs and Super Bowl, Foles is going to want a starting gig and he’ll likely get one. He’ll be hot like JimmyG was and if he doesn’t take advantage of this now, he’ll lose a lot of dollars and leverage. Chances are this is his last chance for a big payday. He would probably like to stay in Philly as the starter, but as long as Wentz recovers well that won’t happen.

