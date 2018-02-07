Chris Ballard: We’re disappointed, we had an agreement with Josh McDaniels

Getty Images

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard described himself as disappointed that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels backed out of a deal to become the next head coach in Indianapolis.

Ballard said this morning that McDaniels had agreed to take the job and the Colts were moving forward with him as of yesterday.

“With Josh backing out, we were disappointed, unquestionably: We were disappointed and surprised. We’d agreed to contract terms. We had an agreement in place. We followed all the rules, did everything right. Two interviews, both of them went very well. Very confident we were going in the right direction, very confident Monday evening and into Tuesday morning,” Ballard said.

So what happened?

“I got a call Tuesday evening saying he had changed his mind and was going in a different direction,” Ballard said. “At that point I informed our owner, we informed you all of where we were going, and we’ll keep moving forward.”

Ballard said he remains proud of the Colts, proud of the Indianapolis community, and confident he’ll turn the Colts around. He just doesn’t know who the head coach leading that turnaround will be.