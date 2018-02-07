Chris Ballard: We’re disappointed, we had an agreement with Josh McDaniels

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 7, 2018, 11:14 AM EST
Getty Images

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard described himself as disappointed that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels backed out of a deal to become the next head coach in Indianapolis.

Ballard said this morning that McDaniels had agreed to take the job and the Colts were moving forward with him as of yesterday.

“With Josh backing out, we were disappointed, unquestionably: We were disappointed and surprised. We’d agreed to contract terms. We had an agreement in place. We followed all the rules, did everything right. Two interviews, both of them went very well. Very confident we were going in the right direction, very confident Monday evening and into Tuesday morning,” Ballard said.

So what happened?

“I got a call Tuesday evening saying he had changed his mind and was going in a different direction,” Ballard said. “At that point I informed our owner, we informed you all of where we were going, and we’ll keep moving forward.”

Ballard said he remains proud of the Colts, proud of the Indianapolis community, and confident he’ll turn the Colts around. He just doesn’t know who the head coach leading that turnaround will be.

  2. So what happened?

    “I got a call Tuesday evening…they had me on speakerphone… and I could hear Josh, BB, Kraft and Tom Brady all laughing their butts off. I even think Giselle was there laughing at us too”

  5. What if Josh McD punked the Colts for making up the deflating controversy. He was never going anywhere.

  6. Do the owners really need reminding there’s no such thing as a guaranteed contract in the NFL? The players certainly know………..

  7. “We’d agreed to contract terms. We had an agreement in place. We followed all the rules, did everything right.”

    Yeah, everything except for getting his signature on a contract before announcing him as the head coach. Live and learn.

  17. Obviously Irsay said or did something which offended McDaniels and made it clear to him he should not join the Colts.

  20. Typical Patriots way of doing business — cold, underhanded and no sense of loyalty. I think underneath it all, McDaniels knows he doesn’t have the talent or the onions for a head coaching job.

  21. Please, I really don’t want to hear anymore ” the Patriot way” of doing things . Signed: all the other NFL fans of the other 31 teams.

  22. Ballard said all the right things basically taking the high road.. I actually like the guy…well spoken and seems very honest…needless to say these two teams are back to disliking each other again and if Indy sees a Foxboro area code on caller ID they will not pick up and let it go to voicemail!!!!

  27. It’s really Kraft and BB that put Josh in that position. They waited too long to talk about their plans. Of course Josh could have just moved on anyway, but I would guess if he really believed he had the inside track on the Patriots HC job he would have never interviewed elsewhere.

  29. So, what was the rush? I get that it was an “almost done deal” but why not wait a few more hours–even another day if it took that long–to get the signed contract back? The media tweets everything unconfirmed because they think it helps them being first even if they’re sometimes wrong. But there was no advantage to the Colts announcing it early.

  30. Few thoughts. (1) Luck may not still be right as you’d think McDaniels would love the chance to work with him. (2) McDaniels was playing all along and just using it for leverage with NE and it paid off. (3) What’s all the fuss over McDaniels? His only head coaching experience (when he didn’t have Brady and Belichick) was a disaster. Most contend, and I’ll agree is Belichick and Brady that makes NE go.

  32. Man Tom Brady made a lot of coaching careers,

    Belichick without Brady as QB 54-63
    McDaniels 11-17
    Crennel 28-55
    Mangini 33-47
    Schwartz 29-51
    O’Brien 31-33

    So that’s 186-266 for these guys as Head Coaches when they didn’t have Tom Brady as their QB.

  33. I think what happened is pretty simple. The coaching job in Indy was probably only $5-6 million a year. Kraft bucked up and matched the money since he plans to pay the next D coordinator peanuts. Brady still has an open window. At some point his abilities will fall of a cliff but it wasn’t this year and it may not be next or even the year after. Finding an O coordinator as creative as McDaniels would be tough. It makes sense to fork over the dough and keep the group together. Who in the AFC is going to stop Brady? There could easily be a couple more superbowls coming from this group.

  35. i thumbs down your comment says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:26 am
    Good luck getting any interviews in the future there Joshy.

    ———-

    Winning fixes everything. If he gets a HC job with the Patriots and wins then he will be in high demand. Nobody will care about spilled milk with the Colts. If he loses, he will never get another HC job anyway.

    The main risk of this decision is if Kraft decides not to hire him as HC. He could be out of the NFL in that case.

  36. This “commitment” and then ” lack there of “, in the form of backing down and out, is a very big deal! There are only 32 of these jobs in the world and everyone concerned, has a whole lot riding on this indecision.Coaches were hired by the Colts as part of this process.You don’t do this without consequences. Belicheck must have convinced Josh McDaniel’s that he will take the HC job when he retires.My guess is that will be in the next two years.I would also say that McDaniel’s was concerned with the health status of Andrew Luck.The whole future of the Franchise is going to ride on the success of the QB position.This whole thing STINKS and the Colt fans have much to be very concerned about.I wish them the best under these circumstances.

  37. Pats fans think this is such a good thing? Is it that misery loves company? There are plenty of solid hires for the Colts. Del Rio comes to mind. That doesn’t change the fact regarding the lack of a morale fiber in McDaniels.

  38. The Colts had a verbal agreement with McDaniels. Josh has a right to do what he feels is best for himself and family; Wait another year, stay in New England and run the best offense in the NFL. Then take over as HC of the Patriots without moving his family. One could sense that there were second thoughts by McDaniels when media reports did not indicate the signing of an agreement!

  41. Josh said no. It could be family reasons, Colt ownership, team dysfunction, terripet….

    Gut feelings about whether or not it’s a good idea came into play. It clearly isn’t.

