Chris Ballard’s last words: “The rivalry is back on”

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 7, 2018, 11:34 AM EST
Getty Images

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard was measured in his words throughout his Monday morning press conference as he attempted to pick up the pieces after Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels rejected the Colts’ head coaching job. And then at the very end, Ballard had something to say.

Ballard thanked reporters and then said, “The rivalry is back on” before walking away from the podium.

Obviously referring to the longtime Patriots-Colts rivalry that was the hottest in the NFL for many years of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady‘s primes, Ballard was indicating that the Colts are aiming to knock the Patriots off from the top perch in the AFC.

As for why McDaniels is staying in New England, Ballard said he doesn’t particularly care.

“I didn’t want the explanation. Either you’re in or you’re out,” Ballard said. “That’s his prerogative and that’s his choice. He chose not to be an Indianapolis Colt.”

And now Ballard will try to build a team that can beat McDaniels and the Patriots.

48 responses to “Chris Ballard’s last words: “The rivalry is back on”

  3. Yawn…. 8 straight Conf championships. We definitely don’t win every year(see 4 days ago) but you calling this a “rivalry” is like saying there is a rivalry between the hammer and the nail.

    Try winning 8 games first!

  5. Colts front office is sad because they now know how it feels to be an NFL player who has to constantly deal with being hired and fired and moving his family around the country.

    Sage Rosenfels, former QB had an interesting take:

    “I wonder how many times in their franchise’s history the Colts have released a player who is under contract and who they had promised would make the team. Then didn’t. Then he had to uproot his family. Welcome to the life of one of your players @Colts.”

  10. That was the Chris Ballard way of saying, “[expletive] you and your whole organization, Pats – we’re going to spend every waking minute figuring out how to destroy you from now on. Much love, though.”

  11. Ummm. You have to start by winning your division first. Then making it to the playoffs. then winning some games in the playoffs before anything becomes a rivalry again. If we know anything about the colts its that they talk a good game and put up participation banners.

  13. It’s not you, it’s me…. You’re giving me the ‘It’s not you, it’s me’ routine? I invented ‘It’s not you, it’s me.’ Nobody tells me it’s them, not me. If it’s anybody, it’s me.

  15. The rivalry is back on? Can you really schedule something that far in advance? Because I think the Colts may be quite a few years away from being able to hold up their end.

  16. Uh, there is no “rivalry” Chris. The Colts conspired with the league office to railroad the Pats & they’re still light years ahead of your sad franchise.

  17. Patriots play the Colts at home. I’m sure McDaniels felt uneasy about going into an environment where so many camcorders and hidden microphones are placed. He’d be obsessed with trying to find them and not concentrating on the game.

  21. My sources tell me the Colts are thinking about giving Josh a little plaque with the words “Thank you for participating” on it to at least honor him for almost becoming their head coach.

  23. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow or the next year.

    But letting Jimmy G walk was a bonehead move that will have McDaniels & the Pats scraping the barrel as they did in the 1970’s.

  24. This is not a rivalry. The Colts have been trying to convince the football world that they’d be a dynasty of it wasn’t for NE but that’s just laughable when you look at the history. The Manning Colts got knocked out of the playoffs by EVERYONE. Not just the Pats. In fact no more by the Pats than anyone else.
    The Jets twice.
    The Chargers twice.
    The Steelers twice.
    The Ravens and the Dolphins knocked them out one apiece.
    They have been selling that line “if not for NE!” for nearly 20 years and some people are just gullible enough to by it hook line and sinker.

  26. mrkbuilders says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:36 am
    Yawn…. 8 straight Conf championships.

    ————-

    Get back to us when the Pats can actually win something without cheating to “win” it.

  27. the Hoodie spoke…. leave and the power of the force stays here…and you go forward with out it….. Stay in NE and win more games than ever before my apprentice.

    The power of the Force………

    Oh yeah… how about a huge dose of karma….. for DEFLATGATE<<<<HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH Stupid horses

  28. Rivalry really, you need to concentrate on your division because the Jags,Texas and Titans are all better than you. But understanding your frustration Josh McDaniels does lack class, you deserve better.

  32. The Patriot Way isn’t so grand after losing to the Eagles.
    Their fans are scared to death – they see their time is about to run out.

  34. you gotta win every once in a while for it to be a rivalry…. We don’t even think about Indy since Payton left. how did that work out for Irsay???? HAHAHAH

  35. Ballard: “That’s his prerogative and that’s his choice. He chose not to be an Indianapolis Colt.”
    ————-
    So there you have it salty Pats-haters, finally an admission (albeit shabbily vague) from the whiney Colts org that nothing had been set in stone nor promised by Josh. He had yet to make a final decision and he decided against going. As to rivalry – LOL – there hasn’t been one for a decade, which is why the salty Colts started framegate.

  39. Hey Colts, you are out of your league trying to challenge the mighty Patriots. You are not even the best team in your division.

  41. Rivalry, like that between a hammer and a nail!

    I feel sorry for Andrew Luck and only wish him to recover and get back to what he was becoming pre-injury. However, as for the organization, you reap what you sow. Karma is finally getting you back.

  44. “The rivalry is back on”

    Someone should inform the Patriots that a perennial non-playoff team that they beat like a drum is one of their rivals. I’m not sure they’re expecting this.

  45. It’s always been a “rivalry”. The fact you just noticed tells you why the Pats have made it to eight consecutive AFC championships. And you haven’t.

  46. Hilarious what rivalry ?

    What’s he going to “threaten” the Pats with next, that they’ll pull the “rusty gate” play back out?

    Lolercoaster

  48. All teams want to win games. Get better and beat the Patriots if you can. It’s that simple. The Eagles did it, many teams have. When it happens with a level consistency the tipping point has arrived and the Patriots will need to get better.

