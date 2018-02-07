Colts believe Andrew Luck doesn’t need more surgery on shoulder

Getty Images

Andrew Luck still hasn’t picked up a football or thrown one.

But Colts General Manager Chris Ballard insisted that the Colts quarterback’s health shouldn’t have been a factor in any decision by Josh McDaniels to back out of his agreement to coach there.

“At this point we feel very strongly that Andrew Luck is in a good place,” Ballard said. “We don’t believe he needs surgery, . . .

“We’re very confident he’s going to prove people wrong.”

Ballard said Luck was still in the process of strengthening the shoulder, and that “he’s not going to skip a step.”

Regardless the drama around their coaching situation, the health of their quarterback remains the most important element of their future. And recent reports suggested he’s nearing the point where he’ll start throwing again, under the guidance of some off-site quarterback gurus who have worked with a number of top passers.