Colts find comfort in possibly avoiding an even bigger mess

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2018, 7:38 AM EST
So how are the Colts processing the fact that Josh McDaniels left them standing at the altar? The Colts have managed to find a silver lining.

As one source explained it to PFT on Tuesday night, the Colts are happy that this happened now and not a year from now, after a full season of the pressures and stresses of being an NFL head coach force a person’s true nature to bubble to the surface.

Remember when Nick Saban quit on the Dolphins after only two years? They surely would have preferred that Saban would have never taken the job. The Colts consider Tuesday’s events a Saban-style bullet dodged.

Ditto for the Falcons and less-than-one-season coach Bobby Petrino. The Falcons surely would have preferred that Petrino had never taken the job in the first place.

So the Colts have reason to be happy about this. Especially since sometimes the second choice ends up being the better choice.

Indeed, Doug Pederson was the second choice in Philly two years ago. The first choice? Ben McAdoo.

24 responses to “Colts find comfort in possibly avoiding an even bigger mess

  2. He is a man, like his team, with no integrity. He was a horrible head coach the first time around and this d move tells me he still doesn’t have the character to lead. I’ve said it in other posts and I’ll say it again – consider it a bullet dodged. You didn’t want this guy anyway.

  5. That sounds like being happy that the potential franchise QB you wanted to draft at #2 got taken #1, because “the guy could turn out to be a bust and we’d rather not draft him at all than take him and have him not work out”. Well, duh. That isn’t the silver lining here, that is something that’s true when you hire anyone.

  6. McDaniels sets a great example for the players he intends to coach. Say what you mean, until you don’t mean it anymore.

  7. The piling on seems easy to do from our perfect lives and wholesome characters here on the internet, but it couldn’t have been an easy move for McDaniels (whatever his reasons were) to pull the plug last minute.

    Anyone with a wife and children they care deeply for can understand the possibilities this man faced at home when it came to the wire.

  10. They never should have considered a snake in the grass like McDaniels in the first place.

    Having said that, McDaniels is now an NFL leper, no other team will go near him now.

  13. Zero credibility? Zero integrity? By staying with a team that has won 5 of out 8 Super Bowls in the 2000s, avoiding the Irsay plague, and remaining in position to replace Belichick as HC for a winning organization, he’s played it smart. Less $ now, a legacy later.

  15. Smartest thing Josh ever did. He realized that dysfunctional wanna-be franchise isn’t where winners go.

  16. Love all of the crying from Colts fans and others here. It actually sounds like McDaniels was somewhat up front with the Colts as word got out that it wasn’t a guarantee he’d take the job after the SB. I agree, not great for him to then verbally accept and then change his mind a few hours later, but apparently he was having a really hard time with moving his family and Kraft made a late big push to get him to stay. There’s no greater sign of integrity than doing what we feel is best for our families.

  19. I know everyone hates the Patriots, and no matter what they say or do, it will be regarded as “wrong”. So it isn’t like they owe anyone anything. I think this is one of the funniest things the NFL has ever seen.

    When the Colts requested permission to interview McDaniels, I suggested that the best course of action, post deflategate, would be deny their request, and allow McDaniels to interview anywhere but there. But they allowed it. But him going runaway bride on them is actually even funnier.

    I guess they could still have the press conference today. And instead of introducing their new head coach, instead they can give us all a physics lesson and explain why their footballs were deflated in the AFCCG a few years ago. The NFL has had their say, and their determination was that the only explanation for deflated balls was cheating. I don’t agree, but that is the precedent. So can someone, anyone explain how the Colts footballs were deflated? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

  21. Not an Irsay fan so I won’t complain, but asking out of idle curiosity… When will the Pats tire of curb stomping the Colt’s organization every chance they get?

  22. NOW they hate Josh? I guess the logic here makes sense. Like, it’s a blessing for Indy that the Patriots smoked them 45-7 in the AFC title game (Josh’s offense), to spare them embarrassment in SB 49 at hands of Seattle. Maybe Colts coukd put a banner up to celebrate the break that they caught there…

  24. This is really barometer of the Colts as an organization. Now that Peyton’s gone and how the owner threw shade at him on the way out, that is, when isn’t in a drunken stupor, told people that maybe it’s back to the doormat days of yore.

    When given a “maybe” from NE vs a “sure” from the Colts, he took the maybe. Wow.

