Colts find comfort in possibly avoiding an even bigger mess

So how are the Colts processing the fact that Josh McDaniels left them standing at the altar? The Colts have managed to find a silver lining.

As one source explained it to PFT on Tuesday night, the Colts are happy that this happened now and not a year from now, after a full season of the pressures and stresses of being an NFL head coach force a person’s true nature to bubble to the surface.

Remember when Nick Saban quit on the Dolphins after only two years? They surely would have preferred that Saban would have never taken the job. The Colts consider Tuesday’s events a Saban-style bullet dodged.

Ditto for the Falcons and less-than-one-season coach Bobby Petrino. The Falcons surely would have preferred that Petrino had never taken the job in the first place.

So the Colts have reason to be happy about this. Especially since sometimes the second choice ends up being the better choice.

Indeed, Doug Pederson was the second choice in Philly two years ago. The first choice? Ben McAdoo.