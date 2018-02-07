Colts looking for someone “100 percent committed” to team

AP

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard held a press conference on Tuesday morning to discuss Josh McDaniels’ decision to return to the Patriots after initially agreeing to terms with the team to become their head coach and the direction of their coaching search from there was a major topic of conversation.

Ballard said that the team had assistants from playoff teams that they were interested in interviewing, but that it was “hard to fit everyone in” in the timeframe allowed to do that. Ballard didn’t name any names, but there’s already a report of interest in Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich and other Philly assistants Jim Schwartz and John DeFilippo could also be on the list.

Ballard said there was no timeframe or set number of candidates that the team wants to speak to, but that they want someone “100 percent committed” to what the team is trying to do and that the candidates he’s spoken to are “on board” with that direction.

“We will get the right leader for the Indianapolis Colts,” Ballard said.

Ballard also confirmed that defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo and defensive line coach Mike Phair will remain in place. He said he’s spoken to candidates about that and that “it won’t” affect their decision to pursue the job.

Ballard said toward the end of the press conference that it doesn’t matter whether the team makes the first or last head coaching hire as long as you’re right. Ballard said “sometimes things work out the way they’re supposed to work out” and it’s clear the Colts are hoping that this unexpected turn of events falls into that category.