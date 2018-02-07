Colts switching to 4-3 defense

Getty Images

The Colts, we know, are sticking with the three coaches Josh McDaniels hired before he ultimately turned down the job. It means the team’s new coach won’t get his own defensive coordinator, offensive line coach or defensive line coach.

Indianapolis already hired Matt Eberflus, Dave DeGuglielmo and Mike Phair for those jobs, respectively.

“We will not abandon them,” Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said in his press conference, per Mike Chappell of Indianapolis’ WTTV.

Eberflus seemed to be in line to become the Cowboys’ next defensive coordinator when Rod Marinelli decides to retire. Eberflus spent nine seasons in Dallas as the linebackers coach, adding defensive passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

But Eberflus perhaps grew tired of waiting for his chance to lead a defense in choosing to head to Indianapolis.

“I got to know Matt Eberflus a few years ago and was blown away,’’ Ballard said. “He’s a coveted coach. Feel very lucky to have Matt Eberflus in the building.”

The Colts will switch from Chuck Pagano’s 3-4 defense to a 4-3, which Ballard said would accentuate the team’s current personnel. Eberflus learned the Tampa 2 under Monte Kiffin and Marinelli, who were assistant coaches on Tony Dungy’s staff in Tampa Bay before reconnecting years later in Dallas. Marinelli replaced Kiffin as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator in 2014.