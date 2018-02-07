Curtis Samuel needed surgery to repair ligament damage

Getty Images

The on-the-field Panthers (i.e. the boring old decent at football ones) have some work to do to rebuild an offense, and it will be some time before they see at least one of the parts.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, wide receiver Curtis Samuel needed surgery to repair the left ankle injury which ended his season. He suffered a broken bone and ligament damage in Week 10, right after he was beginning to show some promise as the speed threat they needed.

He’s still in a boot and rehabbing, but the hope is he’ll be ready for training camp. But he’s not shown enough to be something they bank on, as the second-rounder caught just 15 passes last year.

The Panthers need to get him well and add more weapons around Cam Newton, as they transition to a new system under coordinator Norv Turner.