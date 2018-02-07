Dan Campbell, Frank Reich set for interviews for Colts HC job

AP

The Colts have started lining up candidates for their second wave of interviews for their head coaching vacancy and one of them will be with Saints assistant head coach and tight ends coach Dan Campbell.

There were multiple reports on Wednesday that the Colts requested an interview with Campbell and now there are multiple reports that Campbell will interview with the team on Thursday. Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich is scheduled for an interview on Friday.

Campbell’s name has been in the mix for the Vikings offensive coordinator job, but he didn’t have any head coaching interviews when teams were going through that process last month.

Campbell has spent the last two seasons with the Saints after closing out the 2015 season with 12 games as the interim head coach in Miami.