DB coach Carnell Lake leaving Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers are in the market for a new defensive backs coach.

Carnell Lake has been in that role since 2011, but he announced on Wednesday that he will not be returning to the team for the 2018 season. In a statement released by the team, Lake thanked the Rooney family and the entire organization while explaining he was leaving to spend time with his family.

“I have decided to return to California to be able to be a part of my youngest son’s last year of high school football,” Lake said.

Lake spent 10 years playing safety for the Steelers and was named a first-team All Pro after the 1997 season in addition to making four appearances on the Pro Bowl roster.