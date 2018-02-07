DB coach Carnell Lake leaving Steelers

Posted by Josh Alper on February 7, 2018, 12:27 PM EST
Getty Images

The Steelers are in the market for a new defensive backs coach.

Carnell Lake has been in that role since 2011, but he announced on Wednesday that he will not be returning to the team for the 2018 season. In a statement released by the team, Lake thanked the Rooney family and the entire organization while explaining he was leaving to spend time with his family.

“I have decided to return to California to be able to be a part of my youngest son’s last year of high school football,” Lake said.

Lake spent 10 years playing safety for the Steelers and was named a first-team All Pro after the 1997 season in addition to making four appearances on the Pro Bowl roster.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “DB coach Carnell Lake leaving Steelers

  3. Great player, however, none of our young DBS have made much, if any progress in recent years. The safeties are horrible and Artie Burns regressed this past season.

  6. Lake was a great Steelers player, though I’ve never forgotten his defection to Jacksonville and attempts to lure other Steelers to the Jags. Still, I wish him the best. Perhaps this would be an opportunity for Rod Woodson to return to coaching.

  7. Too bad Lake didn’t decide this last week when Deshea Townsend was still an option. Not saying Townsend would be the best choice, but he’d at least be a candidate with experience.

    Also, yeah — Lake was a decent CB, but his track record as a DB coach is iffy. Also wasn’t big on how he handled the Boykin thing — basically tell the entire universe the guy has a degenerative hip condition after he’d already left the team and was trying to land a gig elsewhere. Good luck to Lake, but he’s probably doing the team a favor here.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!