Dean Pees scraps retirement plans after signing multi-year contract

Getty Images

Dean Pees began having second thoughts about retirement two weeks after turning down a contract extension in Baltimore.

“I really started second-guessing myself a little bit: Is this really what I wanted to do? . . . Did I really do the right thing?” Pees said Wednesday, via Jim Wyatt of the team website.

Then, Mike Vrabel called after taking the Titans’ head coaching job.

Before becoming the Ravens’ defensive coordinator, Pees spent six seasons with the Patriots. New England hired Pees initially as its linebackers coach before promoting him to defensive coordinator. He coached Vrabel with the Patriots.

“He wouldn’t have hired me if I didn’t have the same philosophy that he had,” Pees said.

Pees’ defenses have ranked in the top 10 in yards allowed in six of the 10 seasons he has served as a coordinator.

“We want to be on the attack, and that’s what I want our defense to be known for,” Pees said.

Pees, 68, no longer is considering retirement.

“I signed a multiple-year contract,” Pees said. “It’s as if I didn’t retire. . . . I am here. I am here until Mike doesn’t want me here anymore, or whatever. I am not planning on making this a [one]-year deal at all.”